Published 21:26 IST, November 5th 2024
Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott likely out at least 4 games with IR move because of hamstring injury
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss at least four games with a move to injured reserve because of his strained hamstring, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
21:26 IST, November 5th 2024