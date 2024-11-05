sb.scorecardresearch
  • Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott likely out at least 4 games with IR move because of hamstring injury

Published 21:26 IST, November 5th 2024

Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott likely out at least 4 games with IR move because of hamstring injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to miss at least four games with a move to injured reserve because of his strained hamstring, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. | Image: AP Photo
