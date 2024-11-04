sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:23 IST, November 4th 2024

Joey Gallo's $8 million option declined by Nationals in favor of $2.5 million buyout

Joey Gallo's $8 million mutual option was declined by the Washington Nationals on Sunday, making the first baseman/outfielder a free agent. Gallo receives a $2.5 million buyout as part of the deal he agreed to in January that called for a $2.5 million salary this year.

Joey Gallo’s $8 million option declined
Joey Gallo’s $8 million option declined | Image: AP
23:23 IST, November 4th 2024