  • Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago

Published 15:43 IST, September 15th 2024

Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago

— Jon Rahm moved closer to two big paydays with a 6-under 64 on Saturday, giving the Spaniard a one-shot lead in LIV Golf Chicago as he moves closer to winning the season points title.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jon Rahm
Captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XII, hits from the fourth tee during the second round of LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club, in Bolingbrook, Ill | Image: AP
