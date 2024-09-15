Published 13:47 IST, September 15th 2024
Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago
Jon Rahm moved closer to two big paydays with a 6-under 64 on Saturday, giving the Spaniard a one-shot lead in LIV Golf Chicago as he moves closer to winning the season points title.
Captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XII, hits from the fourth tee during the second round of LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club, in Bolingbrook, Ill | Image: AP
