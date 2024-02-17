English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

Jordan Spieth disqualified from Riviera for signing for wrong score

Spieth was within three shots of the lead at the turn in the second round at Riviera until he dropped three shots as Patrick Cantlay, playing in his group, began to pull away.

Associated Press Television News
Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jordan Spieth signed for the wrong score on Friday at the Genesis Invitational and was disqualified for the first time in the 263 tournaments he has played on the PGA Tour.

Spieth was within three shots of the lead at the turn in the second round at Riviera until he dropped three shots as Patrick Cantlay, playing in his group, began to pull away.

Advertisement

Spieth made bogey on the 18th hole for a 73, leaving him 10 shots behind. But he signed for a 3 on the par-3 fourth hole when he actually made a 4, leading to the disqualification. Spieth had missed the green to the left, chipped to about 4 feet and lipped out.

That leaves 51 players in the field for the weekend at Riviera. The signature event had a 36-hole cut to top 50 and ties, and anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

10 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

10 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

10 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

16 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

16 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

16 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

16 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

16 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

16 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

16 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

17 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

17 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Dies While on Duty at Shambhu Border

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai: No Injuries Reported, 15 Houses Damaged

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. FIRE Lifestyle: Financial Freedom, Retire Early Is The Millennial Mantra

    Lifestylean hour ago

  4. Banihal-Sangaldan Section of USBRL to Open on This Date

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor Surprises Fans Watching TBMAUJ In Theatre

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo