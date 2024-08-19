sb.scorecardresearch
  Jose Luis Ballester becomes 1st Spaniard to win US Amateur, fending off Iowa's Noah Kent

Published 16:05 IST, August 19th 2024

Jose Luis Ballester becomes 1st Spaniard to win US Amateur, fending off Iowa's Noah Kent

Jose Luis Ballester, a senior-to-be at Arizona State, became the first player from Spain to win the U.S. Amateur, fending off Iowa sophomore Noah Kent 2 up Sunday at Hazeltine in the 36-hole match on his 21st birthday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jose Luis Ballester becomes 1st Spaniard to win US Amateur,
Image: AP
16:05 IST, August 19th 2024