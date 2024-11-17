sb.scorecardresearch
  Jump around: Cavaliers improve to 14-0, celebrate by dancing with frog mascot

Published 18:58 IST, November 17th 2024

Jump around: Cavaliers improve to 14-0, celebrate by dancing with frog mascot

The floor and ball both looked different. Not the Cleveland Cavaliers, who remained unchanged — and unblemished. They continued their perfect start, improving to 14-0 on Friday night with a 144-126 win over the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Cup opener.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cavaliers improve to 14-0,
Cavaliers improve to 14-0, | Image: AP
18:58 IST, November 17th 2024