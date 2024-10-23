sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:59 IST, October 23rd 2024

'After cricket it is Kabaddi': Haryana Steelers Coach Manpreet Singh On The Impact of PKL

"After cricket, if there is any game that has caught the attention of the people across the country, it is Kabaddi," Haryana Steelers Coach Manpreet Singh

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Haryana Steelers Coach Manpreet Singh On PKL's Impact
Haryana Steelers Coach Manpreet Singh On PKL's Impact | Image: Special Arrangement
