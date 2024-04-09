×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Ahmednagar clinch 2nd edition of Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024

Prafull Zaware of Ahmednagar emerges top raider with 207 points while Dadaso Pujari of Kolhapur was the top defender with 61 tackle points

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ahmednagar
Ahmednagar | Image:Special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Defending champions Ahmednagar District came up with yet another scintillating display of attacking kabaddi to clinch the 2nd edition of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishthan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 with a comfortable 41-17 win over Palghar District at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

Boasting of three players who have impressed in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, Prafull Zaware, Aditya Shinde and Shivam Patare, Ahmednagar District ended their campaign with an unbeaten record as they won 17 of the 18 matches they played in the competition while one game was a tie.
The final between Ahmednagar and Palghar district provided a perfect end to the competition as the defending champions clashed against a team that forced its way to the summit clash against all odds.

Advertisement

The nail-biting final was witnessed by BC Ramesh, Arjuna Awardee and head coach of PKL Season 10 champions Puneri Paltan, Rupali Chakankar, President of Krantijyot Mahila Pratishthan and chairperson of Maharashtra Women’s Commission, Datta Kohinkar, Chairman, Vipassana Centre, Pune and Milind Bhoi, Founder of Bhoi Foundation.

The winning team took home a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh while the runners-up were awarded with Rs 10 lakh.
The high-octane Yuva Kabaddi Series is a premier all-year-round tournament that is known for hand-picking aspiring young kabaddi players and moulding them into future stars since its inception in 2022. In a significant milestone, the series recently celebrated the completion of its 1000th match within a span of just 23 months. The 2nd Maharashtra edition of the tournament was organised under the aegis of the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association alongside Krantijyot Mahila Pratishthan.    

Advertisement

A total of 16 teams, comprising over 320 under-23 players below 80 kg weight category, played a total of 124 matches over the last one month. All the teams had a perfect blend of experienced campaigners and young aspirants looking to follow the footsteps of their illustrious teammates with Shinde, who was part of PKL 10 title-winning Puneri Paltan squad, Patare, who was instrumental in taking Haryana Steelers to the final and Zaware of Telugu Titans representing Ahmednagar.

Zaware took home a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for being adjudged the Best Raider, having scored 207 points while Kolhapur’s Dadaso Pujari was the Best Defender of the tournament with 61 tackle points for a similar prize purse.

Advertisement

Individual Award Winners:

1. Best Raider of the Tournament: Prafull Zaware (207 points)
2. Best Defender of the Tournament: Dadaso Pujari (61 points)
3. Most Effective Raider: Abhiraj Pawar
4. Most Effective Defender: Sanket Khalate
5. Do Or Die Specialist: Jayesh Mahajan
6. Super Raid Specialist: Prafull Zaware
7. Super Tackle Specialist: Rupesh Salunkhe
8. Multi Point Raid Specialist: Raj Acharya

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

a few seconds ago
the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs.

AIIMS fire

a minute ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Shooting For BB3

2 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Looks Stylish

3 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC on Kejriwal

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
ramlala

Ayodhya: Special Quaranti

8 minutes ago
pitbull attack

Stray Dogs Rush

11 minutes ago
IRB Infrastructure

Govt's record highway

20 minutes ago
The conflict in Gaza has now entered its seventh month.

Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

29 minutes ago
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik attended the bash in a violet suit set.

Alka On Song Remake

42 minutes ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

an hour ago
transgender

Transgender Hemangi Sakhi

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat’s Advice On Love

an hour ago
Government stake sale collection

Stake sale at Gland Pharm

an hour ago
Priyamani

Priyamani On Actresses

an hour ago
Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Amir

Amir & Imad return

an hour ago
Alka Yagnik

Alka On Pay Parity

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Snake And Mongoose Deadly Fight In A Pothole, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Pankaj Tripathi Ditches Fancy Car For Two-wheeler In Viral Video

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Needed at any cost': Calls made to select Indian Star for T20 WC

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo