English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Bengal Warriors bank on defence as High 5s from Vaibhav, Shubham take them past Telugu Titans

Bengal Warriors were without their captain and ace raider Maninder Singh, but that offered a chance to Nitin Kumar to grab the spotlight.

Republic Sports Desk
Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengal Warriors snapped their 4-game winless streak as they produced a splendid defensive performance to defeat Telugu Titans 46-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League match at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Tuesday. Warriors’ defender Vaibhav Garje was the star player of the game as he scored a stunning 9 tackle points, while Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat bagged yet another Super 10.

MATCH CENTRE

Advertisement

Bengal Warriors were without their captain and ace raider Maninder Singh, but that offered a chance to Nitin Kumar to grab the spotlight. He troubled the Telugu Titans' defence with his mercurial raids, while the Warriors’ defensive duo of captain Shubham and Vaibhav were brilliant on the evening. The Warriors needed all of 7 minutes to grab the first ALL OUT and take a 10-4 lead. 
Titans’ skipper Pawan was off-colour and their raiding unit was unable to fire on all cylinders as the Warriors’ defence reigned supreme. Vaibhav trapped Pawan in a perfect tackle to bring up his 6th tackle point within the opening half itself and the Warriors wrapped up the second ALL OUT at the cusp of half-time. The former champions led by 17 points as the scorecard read 27-10.

The second half saw the Titans put their best foot forward and fight towards a comeback. They struck back through a quick series of points and their relentless efforts paid off in the 33rd minute when Pawan powered past Shubham and Aditya Shinde to inflict an ALL OUT. That very move cut down the Warriors’ lead to 9 points at 33-24. Nitin, however, denied the Titans any chance of a comeback as he escaped the clutches of Sandeep Dhull and Mohit in a clean-up act and inflicted a 3rd ALL OUT on the Titans. With less than 2 minutes to go, the scoreline read 42-24 in the Warriors’ favour. Shubham ended the game with tackles on Pawan and Robin Chaudhary to bring up his High 5 and his team’s 4 victory of the season.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Propose Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

    Lifestyle21 minutes ago

  3. Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. Rupee awaits US treasury yields, RBI’s comments on liquidity

    Business News28 minutes ago

  5. Days After Harda Incident, 6 Firecracker Factories Sealed in Indore

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement