Updated January 28th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

'Our defenders could've controlled the game better,' says Puneri Paltan's Captain Aslam Inamdar

Puneri Paltan will take on Telugu Titans in their next match of Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday.

Republic Sports Desk
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates played out a thrilling 32-32 tie at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Saturday. The Pune side held the lead for most of the game, but the Pirates fought back in the last 10 minutes and managed to tie the game in the end.

Speaking about the game, Puneri Paltan's captain Aslam Inamdar said, "The game ended in a tie only because of our mistakes. I felt the defenders could've controlled their performance better. We have to practice hard and correct our mistakes. Our upcoming games are very important."

The Pirates were leading by one point before the start of the last raid of the game and Aslam Inamdar spoke about the conversation within the team before the final raid, "I knew that Manjeet would go for the bonus point on the last raid. I told all my team members that we shouldn't let him take the bonus point. The defender touched him before he could secure the bonus point and that helped us settle for a tie at least."

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh picked up a couple of crucial touch points in the game for Puneri Paltan. When asked about the Iranian’s raiding abilities, the Pune skipper said, "Shadloui is a powerful raider. The defenders don't understand the way Shadloui carries out his raids. That's why we sent him for a few raids in the latter part of the game, but he was caught towards the end of the match. Then we carried out an important tackle and managed to tie the game."

Puneri Paltan will take on Telugu Titans in their next match on Tuesday. Speaking about their next match, Inamdar expressed, "The Titans will certainly be without any pressure as they are out of the playoffs race. However, we'll continue to play the way we've been playing this season. We'll look to reduce our mistakes and we can't take any team lightly in this competition."

Catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 10 on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

