Advertisement

Patna Pirates will face Tamil Thalaivas in the 75th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 16 at the SMS Indoor stadium in Jaipur. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide

Tamil Thalaivas lost their last match against Haryana Steelers by a 31-36 scoreline on January 14.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, played out a 39-39 tie against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last outing on January 14.

Advertisement

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record

In PKL history, Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas have played each other 13 times.

Advertisement

With 7 wins against Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates are ahead in the head-to-head record between these teams. Tamil Thalaivas have won 3 times while 3 matches ended in ties.

The previous contest between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas ended in favour of the former. They won 46-33 earlier in Season 10.

Advertisement

With 5 wins, 6 losses, and a tie, Patna Pirates are eighth on the PKL 10 points table with 32 points.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are eleventh after winning 3 matches and losing 9. They have a total of 20 points.

Advertisement

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas top players

Patna Pirates

Sachin has been the prime raider for Patna Pirates this season after racking up 104 raid points in 12 matches. He scored 10 raid points in his last match.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Krishan, who has scored 36 tackle points in 12 matches in PKL 10.

Advertisement

Ankit is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 31 points so far.

Tamil Thalaivas

For Tamil Thalaivas, Narender will be their main raider. He has amassed 81 raid points in 11 matches, including 3 do-or-die raid points.

Sagar leads the defence for Tamil Thalaivas and has scored 41 tackle points in 11 matches.

Advertisement

PKL Stats, Records and Milestones

Krishan of Patna Pirates requires 3 more tackle points to reach 100 tackle points in PKL.

Advertisement

Sagar from the Tamil Thalaivas’ squad has to score 2 more tackle points to reach 200 tackle points in PKL.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi Season 10 LIVE?

Advertisement

Catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 10 on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+ hotstar mobile app.