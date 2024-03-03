Advertisement

The 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League ended with a bang, with Puneri Paltan lifting their maiden trophy after a closely fought battle with Haryana Steelers at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Friday, March 1. As the curtains close on a long and exciting season, we look at some of the best performers of the campaign gone by.

Best Raiders of PKL Season 10

Ashu Malik (Delhi Dabang)

Stepping in as captain after an injury ruled Naveen Kumar out for the season, the Dabang Delhi K.C. raider had an exceptional campaign. He scored 276 raid points in 228 successful raids, as his team finished third on the league table, before losing to Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1.

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Arjun Deshwal was the star for two-time PKL champions as they secured second spot in the league table. Deshwal also scored 276 raid points in 23 matches, with 212 successful raids to his name.

Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans)

Although his team might not have had the best campaign, Pawan Sehrawat once again was a standout performer. In 21 matches, he managed 156 successful raids and had 202 raid points to his name.

Best Defenders of PKL Season 10

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Puneri Paltan)

Displaying his prowess as arguably the best defender of PKL 10, Iranian Mohammadreza Chiyaneh led his team’s defence to their maiden title. He finished with 99 tackle points and 97 successful tackles, including 11 High 5s.

Krishan (Patna Pirates)

Three-time champions Patna Pirates were in good form this season as they reached the semi-finals, and Krishan was an important reason for that form. His 78 tackle points were the second-best in the league, earning them with 73 successful tackles.

Yogesh (Delhi Dabang K.C.)

Yogesh, the right-corner for Delhi Dabang K.C., had a good season, scoring an impressive 74 tackle points in 23 matches. He also bagged five High 5s in Season 10.

Top matches of PKL 10

Match 126: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, February 18

Tamil Thalaivas’ second match against Bengal Warriors broke the record for the highest score in Pro Kabaddi League history. The Thalaivas won the match 74-37 as they defeated the Warriors. The aggregate total was 111 points and it was also the first time a team scored more than 70 points in a single PKL game.

Match 130: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, February 20

U Mumba and Telugu Titans finished their season with an exciting match. They tied with a score of 45-45, with Telugu Titans' captain, Pawan Sehrawat scoring 14 points, while U Mumba's Amirmohammad Zafardanesh bagged 11 points.

Eliminator 1: Delhi Dabang K.C. vs Patna Pirates. February 26

Patna Pirates secured their place in the semi-finals in one of the most exciting matches of the season against Dabang Delhi K.C. in Eliminator 1. The match could have gone to either team till the final 30 seconds but in the end, it was Patna Pirates who prevailed.