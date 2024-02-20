Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

PKL: Mohit Goyat leads the charge for Puneri Paltan's win against Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan put the Haryana Steelers to the sword and took a massive 51-36 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Monday.

Republic Sports Desk
Mohit Goyat
Mohit Goyat | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Puneri Paltan put the Haryana Steelers to the sword and took a massive 51-36 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Monday. Mohit Goyat's star turn from the bench handed the game to the Puneri Paltan, who had started otherwise with a second string side with an eye on the Playoffs.

Akash Shinde kicked off the game in style for Puneri Paltan with a multi-point raid, almost immediately putting the Steelers under pressure. The Steelers spent the next few minutes on the defensive, and it took one SUPER TACKLE to stave off an early all out and keep them within reach. Just as they seemed to have slowly gained momentum though, Paltan inflicted an ALL OUT to take a 12-7 lead.

Advertisement

A controlled second quarter of the game saw the Steelrs not just edge back into the contest but also wrest back the lead. A SUPER RAID by Vinay to take out Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite and Gaurav Khatri turned the tables on Paltan. Mohit Goyat's individual brilliance staved off a Paltan all out and immediately and then soon after, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh came up with a pair of outrageous SUPER TACKLES to swing the momentum firmly back in Paltan's favour. They inflicted a second ALL OUT to take a 10-point lead which they took into the break.

In the second half, the Steelers again rallied together for a comeback of sorts, and yet again, Goyat almost single handedly slammed the brakes on it. They inflicted a third ALL OUT halfway through the second half to extend their lead.

Advertisement

Despite a final quarter fightback the Steelers had left themselves with too much of a deficit to deal with and bridge. A series of SUPER TACKLES avoided a further humiliation, but did nothing for the Paltan who wrapped up a comprehensive victory.  
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

27 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

28 minutes ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

29 minutes ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

30 minutes ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

31 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

33 minutes ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

34 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

38 minutes ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

an hour ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

6 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

7 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

8 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

12 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

12 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nationwide Support Pours in For Republic's Fearless Journalism

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Traffic Diversions on These Noida Routes Today: Advisory

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March to Continue on Feb 21, Farmer Leaders Warn

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

    World27 minutes ago

  5. Actors Who Played The Role Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Galleries28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo