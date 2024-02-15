Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

PKL Points Table 2024: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender, Team Standings after BEN vs PUN

Let's take a peek at the updated PKL Points Table after the enthralling match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan. Know where each teams stands.

Republic Sports Desk
Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan
Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan | Image:prokabaddi.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The week 11 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 is going in full swing. On Wednesday, the fans witnessed a double header in the form of Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan. Delhi and Pune, the two teams who have already qualified for the playoffs, prevailed in their respective outings at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, in Kolkata.

Dabang Delhi got the better of Tamil Thalaivas with a slender lead of two points. It was a close encounter which ended at the score line of 45-43 in favour of Delhi. In the second contest of the day, Puneri Paltan got the win over the home team by 3 points. The scorecard read 29-26 at full-time.

Also Read | UP Yoddhas Aim for Double against Haryana Steelers

PKL Points Table 2024: Pro Kabaddi League standings after BEN vs PUN match

These results did not cause any movement in the points table but there has been an increase in the points column of Delhi and Puneri Paltan. Thus, let's take a peek at the freshly updates PKL Points Table.

PKL 2024 Points Table. Image: prokabaddi.com

Puneri Paltan are leading the chart with 96 points. Right behind them is the Jaipur Pink Panthers with 82 points. Followed by Delhi at 74 points and Patna Pirates at 68. Gujarat Giants are also there in the qualifying zone with 65 points. These five teams have booked their slot for the playoffs, the remaining one spot is still on offer, and the next week or two will present a definite playoff picture.

Also Read | Palani Tuskers extend winning run to clinch Yuva Kabaddi Series

PKL 2024: Top raider after BEN vs PUN match

Dabang Delhi's Ashu Malik still comes out as the topmost raider of PKL 2024. However, Arjun Deshwal of Jaipur Pink Panthers is not far, and there is only a 7-point gap between the two.

PKL 2024 Top Raiders. Image: prokabaddi.com

Also Read | Arjun Deshwal takes Jaipur Pink Panthers to PKL semi-finals

PKL 2024: Best defender

With 80 successful tackles, Puneri Paltan's Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the leader in this category. The rest of the picture can be narrated through the picture below.

PKL Top Defenders. Image: prokabaddi.com

Pro Kabaddi League action will continue. On Friday, February 16, there is another doubleheader lined up. On the day, Haryana Steelers will take on Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The action will take place live at Tau Devi Lal HUDA Sports Complex.

 

 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

