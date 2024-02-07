English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

PKL Points Table 2024: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender, Team Standings after TAM vs UP

Let's take a look at the Pro Kabaddi League Points table after Tamil Thalaivas' resounding victory over UP Yoddhas. Take a peek at who is on top.

Republic Sports Desk
PKL Season 10
TAM vs UP | Image:Pro Kabaddi League
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is in its 10th week, and till now all 12 teams have been able to pull out something extraordinary from their back. However, it is the teams of Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, who have distanced themselves from the other teams and have initiated a race of their own. As for today's, action, the outfits of Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas collided in the evening, and following an enthralling battle Thalaivas prevailed over the Yoddhas.

Also Read | After Nationals, Yuva Kabaddi Series Star aims for soaring success

Advertisement

PKL Points Table 2024: Team Standings after TAM vs UP

Tamil Thalaivas triumphed over the UP Yoddhas by 5 points. The final score turned out to be 30-25 in favour of the team from down south. The result did not impact the top-2 or top-4 setting, but with a win, Tamil Thalaivas have made certain progress in the standings. Thus, without further ado let's take a peek at the PKL standings.

Advertisement

As per the current state, Jaipur Pink Panthers are on top with 72 points after 18 games. Puneri Paltan is 2nd with 71 points. Delhi Dabang is also in contention with 68 points. As for the rest, here's the picture that will tell the scenario.

Also Read | Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023

Advertisement

Leading Raiders: Ashu Malik reigns supreme

With the picture of standings clear, let's now pay heed to who has been the most successful raider in the competition so far. Plus, let's also take a look at who has made the most successful tackles so far.

Advertisement

Delhi Dabang's Ashu Malik is leading the "total points attained" charts by a formidable number of 217. Behind him, it is Jaipur Pink Panther's Raider Arjun Deswal with 2014 points. These two have made sufficient gap over others, as the next best is Tamil Thalaivas Narender with 160 points.

Also Read | U Mumba face Gujarat Giants in Match 90 of PKL Season 10

Advertisement

Tremendous tacklers

About the defenders, Puneri Platan's Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has made the most successful tackles thus far. He has secured 67 tackles in 17 games in PKL season 10. The PKL action will continue. On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Bengaluru Bulls will collide with Puneri Paltan. The match will take place at Tyagaraj Sports Complex, in New Delhi. Live action will begin from 8 PM onwards.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement