Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is in its 10th week, and till now all 12 teams have been able to pull out something extraordinary from their back. However, it is the teams of Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, who have distanced themselves from the other teams and have initiated a race of their own. As for today's, action, the outfits of Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas collided in the evening, and following an enthralling battle Thalaivas prevailed over the Yoddhas.

PKL Points Table 2024: Team Standings after TAM vs UP

Tamil Thalaivas triumphed over the UP Yoddhas by 5 points. The final score turned out to be 30-25 in favour of the team from down south. The result did not impact the top-2 or top-4 setting, but with a win, Tamil Thalaivas have made certain progress in the standings. Thus, without further ado let's take a peek at the PKL standings.

As per the current state, Jaipur Pink Panthers are on top with 72 points after 18 games. Puneri Paltan is 2nd with 71 points. Delhi Dabang is also in contention with 68 points. As for the rest, here's the picture that will tell the scenario.

Leading Raiders: Ashu Malik reigns supreme

With the picture of standings clear, let's now pay heed to who has been the most successful raider in the competition so far. Plus, let's also take a look at who has made the most successful tackles so far.

Delhi Dabang's Ashu Malik is leading the "total points attained" charts by a formidable number of 217. Behind him, it is Jaipur Pink Panther's Raider Arjun Deswal with 2014 points. These two have made sufficient gap over others, as the next best is Tamil Thalaivas Narender with 160 points.

Tremendous tacklers

About the defenders, Puneri Platan's Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has made the most successful tackles thus far. He has secured 67 tackles in 17 games in PKL season 10. The PKL action will continue. On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Bengaluru Bulls will collide with Puneri Paltan. The match will take place at Tyagaraj Sports Complex, in New Delhi. Live action will begin from 8 PM onwards.