sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 22:37 IST, October 23rd 2024

PKL: Sachin Leads Tamil Thalaivas To Thrilling Win Over Defending Champions Puneri Paltan

The Tamil Thalaivas put in a fantastic all-round performance when they came up against the Puneri Paltan, and registered a superb win.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sachin leads Tamil Thalaivas to thrilling win over Defending Champions Puneri Paltan
Sachin leads Tamil Thalaivas to thrilling win over Defending Champions Puneri Paltan | Image: special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:37 IST, October 23rd 2024