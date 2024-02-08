English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas in PKL

UP Yoddhas went down to Tamil Thalaivas with a score of 25-32 in Match number 108th of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, held at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Republic Sports Desk
UPY vs Tamil Thalaivas in match 18 of PKL 2023/24
UPY vs Tamil Thalaivas in match 18 of PKL 2023/24 | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

UP Yoddhas went down to Tamil Thalaivas with a score of 25-32 in Match number 108th of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, held at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi. Playing without their experienced and star players like Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh, and the injured Surender Gill, UP Yoddhas started well with the assistance of their young squad. However, they couldn't maintain the momentum and ended up facing a seven-point defeat. In the game, Gagan Gowda emerged as the highest scorer for the Yoddhas with six points, followed by Mahipal who earned four points. Ashu Singh, Hitesh, and Anil contributed three points each. With four victories and 29 points, UP Yoddhas are currently placed eleventh in the points table.

UP Yoddhas will now face Haryana Steelers on 09th February 2024 at Kolkata. 

Advertisement

UP Yoddhas won the toss and chose to let Tamil Thalaivas raid first. Yoddha Anil Kumar swiftly pinned down Narendra in the opening raid, initiating the scoring for his team. Shortly after, the Thalaivas defender countered by pinning down Gagan Gowda, leveling the scorecard. Subsequently, Gagan Gowda and Mahipal took charge, scoring consecutive points that propelled UP Yoddhas ahead when the scorecard read 10-6 to their favor by the first tenth minute of the game. However, a minute later, Tamil Thalaivas staged a comeback by applying pressure on their opponents with intense action. Not only did the southern team overcome the lead, but they also inflicted the first All-out of the night. This allowed them to secure a crucial four-point lead, with the scorecard now reading 16-12 in favor of the Thalaivas, by just five minutes left in the first half. However, a Super-Tackle by Ashu Singh in the 20th minute provided some hope for Yoddhas' fans, who wished their favorite team to carry this momentum into the next twenty minutes of the game, despite trailing by 16-21 by the end of the first half.

The second half began with the Yoddha, Mahipal scoring the first point that came through a swift running touch, therefore narrowing the score gap for his team. However, unforced errors by the Yoddhas allowed their opponent defenders to capitalize, scoring points in quick succession and building a six-point lead by the 29th minute of the game. The scorecard favored the Thalaivas at 25-19. From this point onward, both sides exchanged points, with Tamil Thalaivas maintaining their lead and keeping their hopes for a playoffs berth alive. While the Yoddhas were hoping for a turnaround which proved too late to stage a comeback. The Thalaivas walked away with a comfortable seven-point victory, securing a final score of 32-25 over the Yoddhas.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education12 minutes ago

  4. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement