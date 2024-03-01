Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers to battle for the title in the Final of PKL | Image:PKL

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 championship match would pit Puneri Paltan versus Haryana Steelers. This season, there will be a new champion in Pro Kabaddi. The Haryana Steelers, who have been an elite group throughout the season, will aspire for the title, while Puneri Paltna will try to forget their disappointing campaign from the previous one. Puneri Paltan had an outstanding season in the PKL 2024, finishing first in the standings the whole time. Much of the credit for their impressive performance goes to their captain Aslam Inamdar, as well as their supporting raiders Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite, and their defensive veteran Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers are deserving finalists after impressing everyone with their efforts this season. The Steelers are a new generation of Kabaddi players that have put in a lot of work to earn their berth in the championship game. They are led by captain Jaideep Dahiya and are trained by three-time finalist Manpreet Singh.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming, Pro Kabaddi league Final: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Head to Head

Total matches played: 14

Puneri Paltan wins: 08

Haryana Steelers wins: 05

Matches tied: 01

Puneri Paltan's highest score vs Haryana Steelers: 51

Puneri Paltan lowest score vs Haryana Steelers: 24

Haryana Steelers highest score vs Puneri Paltan: 44

Haryana Steelers lowest score vs Puneri Paltan: 22

When will the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers take place?

The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming will commence on Friday, March 1st, 2024.

Where will the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers take place?

The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming will be hosted at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

How to watch the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers live telecast via the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming via Disney+ Hotstar app and website.