Updated January 9th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Surjeet Singh's heroics power Bengaluru Bulls to last-gasp win over Patna Pirates

In a Pro Kabaddi League game played here on Monday, the Bengaluru Bulls defeated the three-time champion Patna Pirates 34-33 in the final seconds.

Press Trust Of India
PKL
PKL | Image:PKL
Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a last-gasp 34-33 win over three-time champions Patna Pirates in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.

Bengaluru Bulls' veteran defender Surjeet Singh (8 tackle points) was the star of the game, while Patna Pirates skipper Neeraj Kumar finished with five tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls’ ace raider Bharat was not part of the squad and the side felt his absence from the very start. The defence, led by captain Saurabh Nandal and Surjeet, was in top form but the raiders were unable to score points.

On the other side of the mat, it was Patna Pirates’ three-man raiding unit that helped them bag the first ALL OUT in the 14th minute and lead 16-8.

Both teams were neck and neck for the initial phase of play, but the lack of an in-form raider hurt the Bengaluru Bulls. Patna Pirates ended the half leading 20-12, with nine tackle points and as many raid points. Bengaluru Bulls managed only three raid points.

Bengaluru Bulls brought on two raiders from the bench -- Sushil and Rakshith -- in a bid to up the ante, but neither was able to make an impact.

Neeraj’s double ankle hold on Vikash Kandola in the 27th minute saw Patna Pirates’ lead increase to 10 points at 24-14.

Sachin Narwal was the lone raiding hope for Bengaluru Bulls and he got a couple of quick points and Surjeet’s High five reduced their deficit, but that was before Patna Pirates’ star raider Sachin produced a massive SUPER RAID to get three points.

The momentum swung immediately as Bengaluru Bulls fought back with two huge SUPER TACKLES from Surjeet and Ran Singh.

With a little over three minutes left, Bengaluru Bulls trailed by eight points at 33-25. Bengaluru Bulls’ gamble of bringing on Sushil paid off in the dying stages as he scalped a mindblowing two-point raid to leave Patna Pirates with just one man on the mat.

Surjeet stepped up to the occasion and executed a superb tackle on Sandeep Kumar to inflict the ALL OUT. With that, Bengaluru Bulls got three points, opened up a one-point lead and sealed a comeback win.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

