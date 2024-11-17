Published 23:07 IST, November 17th 2024
Table-toppers Haryana Steelers Prove Their Credentials With Well-earned victory Over Tamil Thalaivas
The Haryana Steelers overcame a tough challenge but eventually went home with all the five points after beating the Tamil Thalaivas 36-29 in Match 59 of PKL 11.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Table-toppers Haryana Steelers prove their credentials with well-earned victory led by Vinay and Shadloui | Image: PKL
Advertisement
Loading...
23:07 IST, November 17th 2024