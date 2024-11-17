sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Kabaddi /
  • Table-toppers Haryana Steelers Prove Their Credentials With Well-earned victory Over Tamil Thalaivas

Published 23:07 IST, November 17th 2024

Table-toppers Haryana Steelers Prove Their Credentials With Well-earned victory Over Tamil Thalaivas

The Haryana Steelers overcame a tough challenge but eventually went home with all the five points after beating the Tamil Thalaivas 36-29 in Match 59 of PKL 11.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Table-toppers Haryana Steelers prove their credentials with well-earned victory led by Vinay and Shadloui
Table-toppers Haryana Steelers prove their credentials with well-earned victory led by Vinay and Shadloui | Image: PKL
Advertisement

Loading...

23:07 IST, November 17th 2024