We Will Miss Playing In Front of Home Fans in Hyderabad: Telugu Titans Captain Pawan Sehrawat

With the Hyderabad leg of PKL Season 11 nearing its end, the home favourites, Telugu Titans, who are led by captain Pawan Sehrawat, have recently gone on a good run of form, registering a hat-trick of wins. Their final outing in Hyderabad in PKL Season 11 will see them take on the defending champions and table toppers Puneri Paltan.

Pawan Sehrawat, who has been in fine form for his side, said that even the young team has been doing well, there is scope for further improvement, and also said that he is enjoying the game quite a bit. He said, “We have won the recent games but we can’t ignore the small errors we have made here and there, and we will work on that in training. But I have been really enjoying myself over the last 3-4 games. It’s one thing to play the games with the pressure in the back of your mind, and then there is playing the game because you really enjoy it, and for me, recently it has been the latter.”

Elaborating further on what has helped turn a corner for the Telugu Titans, and himself, Pawan Sehrawat said, “The way our coach (Krishan Kumar Hooda) has motivated us continuously it has helped us and me a lot. Sometimes, as a senior player and captain, you are thinking about the game and you are aware that things can also go wrong on the mat. But the coach told me that he has full faith in us, and he told us to play freely. That relieved us of the tension before a match, and it made me feel good and we are able to go into the game with a clear mind, and that helps a lot.”

Whenever the Telugu Titans have walked onto the mat during PKL Season 11, the fans at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad, have made it a point to cheer them on, even if the scores haven’t been in favour of the home team.

Speaking about the support, the Telugu Titans skipper said, “I will definitely miss playing in front of the Hyderabad crowd when we finish the first leg of the season because the fans are really good. Even when we weren’t winning, they supported us, whether it is in the stadium or on social media, and I have to thank the people of Hyderabad. Even in Noida, we have a lot of fans, and I am confident they will also show up in big numbers.”

Preview for Matches on November 9:

The Telugu Titans will wrap up their campaign in Hyderabad with a game against the Puneri Paltan. While the Telugu Titans have gained some momentum and form with a hat-trick of wins and will look to end the first leg of the tournament on a high. Meanwhile, the Puneri Paltan, who won big against the Gujarat Giants in their previous match, will be keen on consolidating their position at the top of the points table.