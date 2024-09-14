Published 16:12 IST, September 14th 2024
Kapila's illness ends Indian pair's semifinal bid at Vietnam Open
The Indian badminton duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto's promising run at the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament came to an unexpected halt after the former's battle with illness forced the pair to withdraw from their semifinal match on Saturday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tanisha Castro and Dhruv Kapila | Image: x.com
