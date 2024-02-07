Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Khelo India Games creates a big community: Tokyo Olympian Varun Thakkar

Varun paired up with KC Ganapathy to represent Team India at the Skiff – 49er Event in Sailing at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Republic Sports Desk
Varun Thakkar
Varun Thakkar | Image:KIYG
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tokyo Olympian sailor Varun Thakkar was spotted in the crowd during events at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Tamil Nadu, cheering on the young wrestlers as the Wrestling action began at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on January 27.

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist also enthusiastically reacted on every pass and penalty corner as he witnessed the men’s hockey final where Odisha beat Madhya Pradesh 4-0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

“I think the Khelo India Youth Games is a huge stepping stone for budding athletes. It gives a lot of opportunities for scouts to see young talents play at such a high level,” mentioned Varun.

Varun paired up with KC Ganapathy to represent Team India at the Skiff – 49er Event in Sailing at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The duo also finished 5th with 48 net points in the men’s skiff 49er event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, held last year.

“I would say this is a great initiative by the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India. And I also congratulate the Tamil Nadu Govt for such a superb organization of the games. It was very nice to witness the wrestling and hockey action. The energy level and excitement of these athletes is tremendous,” Varun added.

Speaking about the community building aspect of the games, Varun said, “I think the most important thing about the games is the big community it creates. There are so many States competing and there is audience representation from all these States too. The constant cheerings from the stands to the friendships building, I think this is a great environment to be in for all these guys to come together.

“The Khelo India games is a boon for sports in India and the message goes out to every nook and corner of the country to give more impetus to choose a professional career in sports.”

Published January 28th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

