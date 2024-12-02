Khelo India Scheme has Identified 2781 athletes, enhanced global sports performance: Mandaviya

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the Khelo India Scheme has identified 2781 athletes across 21 sports, including para-athletics, and is providing them with essential support as part of Khelo India Talent Development programme.

"The Khelo India Scheme identifies and nurtures talent through its Khelo India Talent Development program by supporting athletes across 21 sports including para-athletics, based on specific guidelines and benchmarks," Mandaviya said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

"As on date, 2781 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) have been identified under the Scheme, who are provided support through coaching, equipment, medical care, and a monthly Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA)," he added. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the Khelo India Scheme has identified 2781 athletes across 21 sports, including para-athletics, and is providing them with essential support as part of Khelo India Talent Development programme.

"The Khelo India Scheme identifies and nurtures talent through its Khelo India Talent Development program by supporting athletes across 21 sports including para-athletics, based on specific guidelines and benchmarks," Mandaviya said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.