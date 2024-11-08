Published 14:43 IST, November 8th 2024
Kiran George enters semifinals of Korea Masters
India's Kiran George continued his spectacular run in the Korea Masters badminton tournament as he stormed into the men's singles semifinals with a straight-game win over fifth seed Takuma Obayashi of Japan here on Friday.
The 24-year-old, ranked 41st, beat world number 34 Obayashi 21-14 21-16 in just 39 minutes to register yet another upset win in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.
George runs into Thailand's top seed and world number five Kunlavut Vitidsarn -- who won 21-15 21-11 against Liu Liang of China -- in the semifinals on Saturday.
The Indian had beaten third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals.
George, the lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, was in control of the match throughout. After 1-1 scoreline, he was always in the lead in the first game.
When George zoomed to 15-6 lead, Obayashi made a brief resistance, closing down the gap to 12-16. But that was all the Japanese could do as George notched four straight points to take the first game.
The second game was a much closer affair as the duo breathed down each other's neck.
George was initially 7-3 ahead but Obayashi fought back to make it 8-8. After that, it was a neck-and-neck contest. But from 17-16, George grabbed four straight points to seal the second game and the match.
