Kiran George enters semifinals of Korea Masters

India's Kiran George continued his spectacular run in the Korea Masters badminton tournament as he stormed into the men's singles semifinals with a straight-game win over fifth seed Takuma Obayashi of Japan here on Friday.

The 24-year-old, ranked 41st, beat world number 34 Obayashi 21-14 21-16 in just 39 minutes to register yet another upset win in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

George runs into Thailand's top seed and world number five Kunlavut Vitidsarn -- who won 21-15 21-11 against Liu Liang of China -- in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Indian had beaten third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals.

George, the lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, was in control of the match throughout. After 1-1 scoreline, he was always in the lead in the first game.

When George zoomed to 15-6 lead, Obayashi made a brief resistance, closing down the gap to 12-16. But that was all the Japanese could do as George notched four straight points to take the first game.

The second game was a much closer affair as the duo breathed down each other's neck.