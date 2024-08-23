Published 00:31 IST, August 23rd 2024
Kirk Ferentz, assistant suspended for No. 25 Iowa's opener over recruiting violation, reports say
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes' opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting quarterback Cade McNamara, according to multiple media outlets.
