Chandigarh University’s Vikash registered a new Games record in men’s 1500m while his University-mate Gurvinder Singh and Shivaji University’s Sudeshna Shivshankar were crowned the fastest male and female athletes of the 4th Khelo India University Games Ashtalakshmi 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday.

Vikash ran a composed 1500m race to stop the clock at 3 minutes 50.70 seconds to take the gold with Adarsh Gopi of University of Calicut coming home with a time of 3:51.34s to win the silver medal. Both the runners improved on the previous meet record of 3:51.61s set by Yoonus Shah of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule University, Bareilly last year in Lucknow. The bronze went to Anand Krishna K of Mahatma Gandhi University with a time of 3:56.67s.

Earlier, Chandigarh University’s Gurvinder Singh retained his men’s 100m title while Sudeshna Shivshankar of Shivaji University improved on the colour of her women’s 100m medal from the last edition.

Gurvinder was quick off the blocks and kept extending his lead over his nearest competitors to stop the clock at 10.54s to clinch the gold medal, ahead of Ajith John (11.22s) of University of Calicut. Adarsh Bhure of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj University took the bronze with a timing of 12.39s.

In the women’s 100m final, Sudeshna started slow but gathered pace by the 30m mark and pushed ahead to clinch the gold with a time of 12.01s. Kusum Thakur of Himachal Pradesh University took the silver with a time of 12.22s while Bharthiar University’s Pavithra R bagged the bronze with a time of 12.35s.

Later, Yashvir Singh of Chandigarh University dominated the men’s javelin event to help the table-toppers extend their lead further. Yashvir registered his best throw of 75.66m in his sixth and final attempt with Punjabi University’s Sagar took home the silver with a throw of 71.15s. Amit Kumar Yadav of Guru Nanak Dev University clinched the bronze with a throw of 68.69s.

At the time of writing, Chandigarh University continued to top the standings with 14 gold, 11 silver 14 bronze while Lovely Professional University jumped to second spot with eight gold, 8 silver and 2 bronze thanks to gold medals from Deepanshi Singh (women’s Triple Jump), Anisha A (women’s Discus Throw) and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema (10m Air Pistol).



Second edition champions Jain University are third with eight gold, six silver and six bronze.



At the Maulana Md. Tayabullah hockey stadium, Sambalpur University got the better of ITM University 5-3 in shoot-off to clinch the women’s gold. Both the teams were locked 1-1 at full time with Aten Topno giving the winners a lead in the second minute and Priyanka Yadav restoring parity in the 27th minute. In the shooting competition at Kahilipara Shooting Range, Arjun Singh Cheema of Lovely Professional University won the 10m Air Pistol gold with a total of 242.5. Amit of Guru Nanak Dev University got the silver with a score of 240.1 and Indira Gandhi University’s Kamaljeet took the bronze with a total of 222.2.

RESULTS

ATHLETICS

Men:

100m: Gold – Gurvinder Singh (Chandigarh Uni) 10.54s; Silver – Ajith John (Uni of Calicut) 11.22s; Bronze – Adarsh Bhure (Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Uni) 12.39s

400m hurdles: Gold – Ruchit Mori (Swarnim Gujarat Uni) 51.81s; Silver – Manoop M (Mahatma Gandhi Uni) 52.57s; Bronze – Siddhesh Choudhary (Savitribai Phule Uni) 52.91s

1500m: Gold – Vikash (Chandigarh Uni) 3:50.70s; Silver – Adarsh Gopi (Uni of Calicut) 3:51.34s; Bronze – Anand Krishna K (Mahatma Gandhi Uni) 3:56.67s

10000m: Gold – Arun Rathod (Punyashlok Ahilyadev Uni) 31:11.41s; Silver – Aniket Deshwal (Mangalore University) 31:13.02s; Bronze – Vishal Sherwal (MJP Rohilkhand Uni) 31:51.25s

Triple Jump: Gold – Narpinder Singh Mann (Panjab University) 15.11m; Silver – Omkar Shidruk (Savitribai Phule Uni) 15.02m; Bronze – Anas N (Uni of Calicut) 14.98m

Javelin: Gold – Yashvir Singh (Chandigarh Uni) 75.66m; Silver – Sagar (Punjabi Uni) 71.15m; Bronze – Amit Kumar Yadav (Guru Nanak Dev Uni) 68.69m

Women:

100m: Gold – Sudeshna Shivshankar (Shivaji Uni) 12.01s; Silver – Kusum Thakur (Himachal Pradesh Uni) 12.22s; Bronze – Pavithra R (Bharthiar Uni) 12.35s

400m hurdles: Gold – Delna Philip (Kannur University) 59.11s; Silver – Neha Dhabale (Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Uni) 1:00.33s; Bronze – Anushka Dattatray (Shivaji Uni) 1:00.41s

1500m: Gold – Amandeep Kaur (Panjab Uni) 4:23.72s; Silver – Nikita Sharma (Chandigarh Uni) 4:24.03s; Bronze – Huidrom (Manipur Uni) 4:34.84s

Triple Jump: Gold – Deepanshi Singh (Lovely Professional Uni) 12.63m; Silver – Aleena Saji (Mahatma Gandhi Uni) 12.58m; Bronze – Mary Mukta Soreng (Panjab University) 11.81m

Discus Throw: Gold – Anisha A (Lovely Professional Uni) 48.69m; Silver – Anusha Yadav (Mangalore Uni) 47.22m; Bronze – Bhavana Yadav (Guru Kashi University) 45.57m

4x400 mixed relay: Gold – Chandigarh University 3:29.50s; Silver – Shivaji University 3:30.27s; Bronze -- Tamil Nadu Physical Education University 3:35.43s



BADMINTON (quarter-finals)

Men: Jain University bt Dibrugarh University 3-0; Shri Jagdishprasad JT University bt Adamas University 3-0; Chandigarh University bt University of Delhi 3-0; SRM University bt KLEF University 3-2

Women: Adamas University bt Maharshi Dayanand University 2-0;

FENCING

Men:

Epee: Gold – Vemani Lokesh (OU); Silver – Sufyan (GNDU); Bronze – Jakate Girish (SU), Rana Shubham (GNDU)

Women:

Epee: Gold – Tanisha Khatri (GNDU); Silver – Mitvaben Chaudhari (GNDU); Bronze – Saloni (KKU), Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer (PU)

Sabre: Gold – Vedika Kaushik (GKU); Silver – Jagmeet Kaur (GNDU); Bronze – Rishika Khajuria (GNDU), Sanya (PU)

FOOTBALL (semi-finals):

Women: Guru Nanak Dev University bt Guru Jambheshwar University 2-1; Annamalai University bt University of Madras 2-0

HOCKEY

Men:

Gold medal match:

Bronze medal match: Chandigarh University bt Manomaniam Sundarnar University 5-5 (3-1 SO)

Women:

Gold medal match: Sambalpur University bt ITM University 1-1 (5-3 SO)

Bronze medal match: Ranchi University bt Punjabi University 1-0

SHOOTING

Men:

10m Air Pistol: Gold – Arjun Singh Cheema (Lovely Professional Uni) 242.5; Silver – Amit (Guru Nanak Dev Uni) 240.1; Bronze – Kamaljeet (Indira Gandhi Uni) 222.2

10m Air Pistol team: Gold – Kurukshetra University 1726; Silver – Indira Gandhi University 1716; Bronze – Guru Nanak Dev University 1715