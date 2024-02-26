English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

KIUG 2023: Ex-food delivery agent and now gym instructor Prashant takes his team to the podium

Team with almost all new players was marshalled brilliantly by Prashant Arvind Singh, who works as a gym instructor in Mumbai, to clinch the bronze medal.

Republic Sports Desk
Prashant Arvind Singh
Prashant Arvind Singh | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Defending champions Bharati Vidyapeeth lost the core of their rugby team that won the gold in Lucknow last year as most of them passed out and came to the 4th Khelo India University Games (KIUG) Ashtalakshmi 2023, without any expectations of a podium finish.

But the team with almost all new players was marshalled brilliantly by Prashant Arvind Singh, who works as a gym instructor in Mumbai, to clinch the bronze medal at the Indira Gandhi Athletics stadium and the joy on the faces of his teammates was understandable.

Advertisement

Bharati Vidyapeeth, who had won gold medals in the first and third edition of KIUG, had to put together the current team at a very short notice and had players from different cities. The players were training individually at their respective centres and had managed to train together only for 15 days at the Bombay Gymkhana grounds before flying into Guwahati.

Mumbai-based Prashant, who comes from a family of sportspersons, took upon himself to build this team and in Guwahati was the nucleus around whom the team rallied during their games.

Advertisement

“Our team is completely new. The players are from different cities like Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Mumbai. It is a big thing for us to reach the podium because we reached here after only 15 days of preparation. The players kept practicing in their cities and due to this there was a lack of bonding in the team. We will return next year with better bonding and preparation and win our third gold,” said Prashant, who has also represented India at the U-19 level and was part of the silver medal-winning Maharashtra team in the National Games held in Goa last year.

Prashant’s father, who is a newspaper vendor, was an athlete and his mother was a district level kabaddi player. Both had always encouraged their children to take up sports as a career.

Advertisement

But financial problems had forced Prashant to take a break from the sport and focus on earning a living by doing odd jobs as delivery agent for a few years.

“I fell in love with this game in my childhood. But the financial condition of the family was not good. Hence, I stayed away from sports and took up a job for a while. From 2017 to 2020, I worked as a food delivery agent to support my family and even today I work as a gym instructor. But sports is my first love.

Advertisement

“I have always had the support of my family. Due to household responsibilities, first my elder brother left the game and then I (followed). However, on the repeated insistence of my Mumbai teammate Govind, I began playing again in 2021,” he added.

Prashant’s focus now is on preparing for the recently-announced Premier Rugby League. “The announcement of Rugby League is big news for us. I have been playing for a long time, so I am hoping to get a chance in the league. Rugby needs a league like this. This will generate money and then players will be able to focus only on their game.”

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

8 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Stories32 minutes ago

  3. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  5. Hardcore Hardik Pandya fan gets his image TATTOOED on his arm - WATCH

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo