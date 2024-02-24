English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

KIUG 2023: Rugby coach Kiano Fourie feels Khelo India the right platform for players to excel

The Khelo India University Games is a multi-discipline sports event aimed at promoting sports and fitness among university students in India.

Republic Sports Desk
Kiano Fourie
Kiano Fourie | Image:KIUG
South African rugby coach Kiano Fourie has been watching every game at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) Ashtalakshmi 2023, taking down notes about the strengths and weaknesses of the players.

Fourie, who first came to India in 2022 as mentor to Bihar’s Rugby team and is now part of the coaching staff at the Rugby India’s High-Performance centre in Bhubaneshwar, is looking for talent from these Games which could be nurtured and groomed in the next few years.

“Indian talent in rugby is formidable but has yet to reach its full potential. Our aim is to identify promising players and approach universities demonstrating exceptional performance.

“By increasing awareness and participation in rugby, especially among children, confidence will grow, and enjoyment of the sport will deepen within the youth. Additionally, leveraging platforms like Khelo India will provide crucial exposure to young athletes, ensuring that the talent pool is nurtured and empowered,” said the South African.

Fourie points out that India boasts of diverse genetic composition across states and regions and the diversity provides for a rich talent pool that needs to be identified and nurtured.

“Our current focus revolves around assessing the talent pool at the university level, especially from Khelo India. We’re examining whether playing styles, skill levels, and overall alignment match our objectives. We are also evaluating the effectiveness of our efforts in reaching this demographic,” he added.

The South African said his focus was now to create strategies to empower university-level players to excel and contribute to the broader rugby community, fostering a culture of growth and success.

About Khelo India University Games:

The Khelo India University Games is a multi-discipline sports event aimed at promoting sports and fitness among university students in India. Ideated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, it provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and compete at the national level

The Khelo India University Games Ashtalakshmi 2023 will feature an array of sporting disciplines including Athletics, Rugby, Basketball, Volleyball, Swimming, Badminton, Hockey, Fencing, Kabaddi, Football, Tennis, Mallakhamb, Judo, Table Tennis, Boxing, Shooting, Weightlifting, Archery, Wrestling, and Yogasana, the event embodies the essence of unity in diversity.
 

