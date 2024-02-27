Advertisement

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University’s Sonia ran a brilliant anchor leg to overtake three of her opponents and helped her team clinch the 4x100m relay gold in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

When Sonia got the baton, Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University were in fourth spot and almost 15 meter behind the leader. But she began accelerating once she hit the straight line and comfortably crossed the finish line to kick off a grand celebration by the team members.

The quartet clocked a time of 48.61s with University of Calicut (48.87s) and Mahatma Gandhi University (48.87s) took the silver and bronze respectively in a photo finish.

Speaking after the race, Sonia said she had a special feeling even before the start of the race that she could go quite fast in the anchor leg and was happy that she could deliver for the team. “Today is our coach Surender Singh’s birthday and this is our birthday gift to him,” said the trainee of NCOE Patiala.

However, there was no catching up at the top of the overall medal standing with Chandigarh University extending their lead further at the top. The table toppers became the first University to cross the 50-medal mark and had already garnered 23 gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze at the time of writing.

Lovely Professional University continued to be in second position with 12 gold, 10 silver and three bronze while third-placed Jain University added two gold medals to their tally through

Kusuma Ravada (Long Jump) and women’s tennis team gold to take their medals tally to 10 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze.

Jain University girls defeated University of Delhi 2-0 in the final at the Chachal Sports Complex with N Pratibha and Suhitha Maruri winning both their singles matches rather easily. KIIT University clinched the men’s tennis team gold with a 2-1 victory over SRM University.

In the fencing competition, Manipur University’s W Sonia Devi ended the unbeaten run of Guru Nanak Dev University’s Riya Bakshi in the women’s Foil category with a 15-10 victory.

Bakshi, who had won gold in all the three earlier editions of KIUG, was considered favourite to maintain her 100%-win record but was caught off guard with the offensive approach by her opponent. Manipur University’s Naoren Mina Devi and Guru Nanak Dev University’s VP Kanagalakshmi bagged the bronze medals.

In the track and field competition, Vikas Khodke of Shivaji University tripped five meters from the finish line and had to settle for a silver in the 110m hurdles with a timing of 14.61s. His attempt to cross the line while trying to balance himself allowed University of Mumbai’s Sahil Gedam pip him by a whisker for the gold. Gedam clocked a time of 14.60s while Sushanth MD of Davangere University took bronze with a time of 14.84s.

Results

ATHLETICS

Men:

110m hurdles: Gold – Sahil Gedam (Uni of Mumbai) 14.60s; Silver – Vikas Khodke (Shivaji Uni) 14.61s; Bronze – Sushanth MD (Davangere Uni) 14.84s

400m: Gold – Jashanpreet (Lovely Professional Uni) 47.71s; Silver – Tushar Manna (Guru Nanak Dev Uni) 47.72s; Bronze – Nikhil Dhake (Uni of Mumbai) 48.01s

3000m steeplechase: Gold – Nagraj Venkatesha (Karnatak Uni) 9:38.58s; Silver – Rajesh (Shri Khushal Das Uni) 9:44.70s; Bronze – Vikash Ray (Vinoba Bhave Uni) 9:45.62s

4x100m relay: Gold – Sambalpur University 41.05s; Silver – Madurai Kamraj Uni 41.35s; Bronze – University of Calicut 42.17s

20km Race Walk: Gold – Bilin George Anto (Mahatma Gandhi Uni) 1:30:43.72; Silver – Gaurav Kumar (Chaudhary Charan Singh Uni) 1:35:20.66; Bronze – Govind Singh (Uni of Kota) 1:37:05.80

Decathlon: Gold – Abhijit Bhosale (Shivaji Uni) 6206 pts; Silver – Kushal Mohite (Shivaji Uni) 6206; Bronze – Chamanjot Singh (Kurukshetra Uni) 6044

High Jump: Gold – Jomon Joy (Uni of Kerala) 2.13m; Silver – Rohit (Guru Nanak Dev Uni) 2.11m; Bronze – Kaushtubha Jaiswal (Guru Kashi Uni) 2.11m

Shot Put: Gold – Parth Lakra (Manav Rachna) 17.60m; Silver – Varinderpal Singh (Panjab Uni) 17.18m; Bronze – Sawan (Mangalore Uni) 17.06m

Hammer Throw: Gold – Gurdev Singh (Guru Kashi Uni) 63.56m; Silver – Naveen Yadav (Chandigarh Uni) 60.75m; Bronze – Shantanu (Chandigarh Uni) 58.96m

Women:

100m hurdles: Gold – Namayi Ruchitha (Jain Uni) 14.57s; Silver – Krishna Priya CS (Uni of Calicut) 14.71s; Bronze – Pratibha Kumar (Ranchi Uni) 14.76s

400m: Gold – Gug Kaur (Chandigarh Uni) 54.70s; Silver – Rashdeep Kaur (Chandigarh Uni) 55.10s; Bronze – Priya Thakur (Himachal Pradesh Uni) 55.58s

3000m steeplechase: Gold – Bhagyashree Navale (Sri Govind Guru Uni) 10:37.57s; Silver – Maneesha (Rabindranath Tagore Uni) 10:38.98s; Bronze – Bhagwati Deora (Jai Narain Vyas Uni) 10:45.26

4x100m relay: Gold – Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University 48.61s; Silver – University of Calicut 48.87s; Bronze – Mahatma Gandhi University 48.87s

20km Race Walk: Gold – Mansi Negi (Chadigarh Uni) 1:42:07.34; Silver – Preeti (Lovely Professional Uni) 1:42:07.67; Bronze – Monika (Maharshi Dayanand Uni) 1:46:36.07

Long Jump: Gold – Kusuma Ravada (Jain Uni) 6.10m; Silver – Manisha Merel (Sambalpur Uni) 5.93m; Bronze – Meryl Ann Mathew (Uni of Madras) 5.86m

Hammer Throw: Gold – Tanya Chaudhary (Chandigarh Uni) 58.58m; Silver – Mital Solanki (Sardar Patel Uni) 49.04m; Bronze – Neha Swami (Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Uni) 43.07m

BADMINTON (semifinals)

Men: Jain University bt Shri Jagadishprasad JT University 3-2; Chandigarh University bt SRM University 3-1

Women: Adamas University bt SRM University 2-0; Shri Jagadishprasad JT University bt Panjab University 2-0

FENCING

Men:

Foil: Gold – Konsam Denny Singh (Chandigarh Uni); Silver – Sanasam Hemash Singh (Guru Nanak Dev Uni); Bronze – Durgesh Jahagirdar (DBAMU), Harshil Sharma (Guru Nanak Dev Uni)

Sabre: Gold – Amit Chib (Guru Nanak Dev Uni); Silver – Dhruv Walia (Panjabi Uni); Bronze – Dhananjay Jadhav (BVU), Singh Chandel Udhayveer (GKU)

Women:

Foil: Gold – W Sonia Devi (Manipur Uni); Silver – Riya Bakshi (Guru Nanak Dev Uni); Bronze – Naorem Mina Devi (Manipur Uni), VP Kanagalakshmi (Guru Nanak Dev Uni)

FOOTBALL (semifinal)

Men: University of Kerala bt Punjabi University 2-2 (4-2 tiebreaker); University of Calicut bt Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam 4-0

TENNIS (Final)

Men:

Gold medal match – KIIT University bt SRM University 2-1

Bronze medal match – Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth bt Savitribai Phule University 2-1

Women:

Gold medal match – Jain University bt University of Delhi 2-0

Bronze medal match – SRM University bt University of Madras 2-0

SHOOTING

Men:

50m Rifle 3-position team: Gold – Rabindranath Tagore University 1745; Silver – Kurukshetra University 1721; Bronze – University of Rajasthan 1719