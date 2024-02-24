Advertisement

Pistol shooter Tejaswini dominated the women’s 25m Sports Pistol event to give University of Delhi their first medal of the 4th Khelo India Youth Games Ashtalakshmi 2023, while Chandigarh University went on top of the standings on the back of two gold medals from wrestling.

Tejaswini, who had qualified for the final in second position, with a total of 579 points, opened up a two-point lead over closest competitor Simranpreet Kaur Brar of Panjab University and then continued to increase the advantage to win with a total of 36 points at the Kahilipara Shooting Range here on Saturday.

Advertisement

Simranpreet finished with 31 points while Punjabi University’s Ishneet Aulakh took home the bronze with 21 points.

Aulakh joined hands with Pardeep Kaur Sidhu and Arshdeep Kaur to clinch the team gold with a total of 1691 points with Savitribai Phule (1651 pts) and University of Rajasthan (1630) bagged the silver and bronze medal respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University went on top of the overall standings with wrestlers Ravi Kumar (77kg Greco Roman), Sachin Mor (79kg freestyle), Ravi Kumar (77kg Greco Roman) and Sachin (92kg freestyle) clinching gold medals at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kohima, to take their tally to 12 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze at the time of writing.

Second edition champions Jain University were in second place with 8 gold, 6 silver and six bronze while Savitribai Phule University were third with six gold, 8 silver and 12 bronze.

Advertisement

In the archery competition being held at SAI centre in Meghalaya, Pawan of Punjabi University and Soumya Negi of Lovely Professional University claimed the recurve men and women gold medals respectively.

In the men’s final, Pawan defeated Mrinal Chauhan of Lovely Professional University 6-4 while Soumya got the better of Bhargaviben Vargishkumar of Hemchandracharya North University in tie-break.

Advertisement

In the hockey competition being held at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Stadium, Guwahati, ITM University women set up a summit clash with Sambalpur University while Rabindranath Tagore University will meet Bengaluru City University in the men’s final.

In the women’s semi-final, ITM University defeated Punjabi University 2-0 with Lalita and Aanchal Sahu scoring two goals in quick succession in the 59th minute while Sambalpur University defeated Ranchi University 2-1.

Advertisement

In the men’s semi-final, Bengaluru City University thrashed Manomaniam Sundarnar University 3-0 while Rabindranath Tagore University defeated Chandigarh University 3-2 in shoot out after both teams were locked 2-2 at full time.

RESULTS

Advertisement

ARCHERY

Men

Advertisement

Recurve Individual: Gold –Pawan (Punjabi Uni); Silver – Mrinal Chauhan (Lovely Professional Uni); Bronze – Jaswinder Singh (Punjabi Uni)

Recurve Team: Gold – Lovely Professional University; Silver – Punjabi University; Bronze – Savitribai Phule University

Advertisement

Women

Recurve Individual: Gold – Somya Negi (Lovely Professional Uni); Silver – Bhargaviben Vargishkumar (Hemchandracharya North Uni); Bronze – Sabitri Kumari (Ranchi Uni)

Advertisement

Recurve Team: Gold – Guru Jambheshwar Uni; Silver – Lovely Professional University; Bronze – Punjabi University

Recurve Mixed team: Gold – Amit Kumar/Kratika Bichpuriya (Rani Durgavati Uni); Silver – Shivam Kumar/Ridhi (Kurukshetra Uni); Bronze – Anuj Bhambhu/Pariksha (Maharaja Ganga Singh Uni)

Advertisement

FOOTBALL

MEN:

Advertisement

Group B: University of Kerala bt Shivaji University 7-0; Mahatma Gandhi University bt Adamas University 1-0

HOCKEY (Semis)

Advertisement

Men: Rabindranath Tagore Uni bt Chandigarh University 2-2 (3-2 SO); Bengaluru City University bt Manomaniam Sundarnar University 3-0

Women: ITM University bt Punjabi University 2-0; Sambalpur University bt Ranchi University 2-1

SHOOTING

Advertisement

Women:

25m Sports Pistol: Gold – Tejaswini (Uni of Delhi) 36; Silver – Simranpreet Kaur Brar (Panjab Uni) 31; Bronze – Ishneet Aulakh (Punjabi Uni) 21

Advertisement

25m Sports Pistol Team: Gold – Punjabi University 1691; Silver – Savitribai Phule University 1651; Bronze – University of Rajasthan 1630

WRESTLING

Advertisement

Men

57kg FS: Gold – Amol Bhongarde (SU); Silver – Shravan Kaushal (DAV); Bronze – Satish (CBLU)

Advertisement

65kg FS: Gold – Pardeep (SKVVC); Silver – Jasbir Khatkar (PUP); Bronze – Atul (GKU)

70kg FS: Gold – Mahesh Langoti (RCU); Silver – Pramod Kumar (RTMNU); Bronze – Vishal (CU)

Advertisement

74kg FS: Gold – Goverdhan Jat (DAV); Silver – Vikash (SRU); Bronze – Ankit (Guj)

79kg FS: Gold – Sachin Mor (CU); Silver – Suraj (KUK); Bronze – Akash (UOM)

Advertisement

92kg FS: Gold – Sachin (CU), Silver – Himanshu Antil (DCRUST); Bronze – Prateek Fougat (SGU)

97kg FS: Gold – Parveen Kumar (LPU); Silver – Sumit (CU); Bronze – Abhishek Nagar (CKU)

Advertisement

60kg GR: Gold – Mohit Narwal (GKU); Silver – Udit Patel (MPU); Bronze – Kapil Dalal (NILMU)

63kg GR: Gold – Pawan (CBLU); Silver – Hariom Puri (RTU); Bronze – Ankit (GNDU)

Advertisement

67kg GR: Gold – Satpal Malik (PDDUSU); Silver – Navdeep Malik (UOT); Bronze – Rahul (GKU)

72kg GR: Gold – Naveen (VBSPU); Silver – Anil (MDU); Bronze – Sachin (CU)

Advertisement

77kg GR: Gold – Ravi Kumar (CU); Silver – Amrinder Singh (GNDU); Bronze – Pardeep Mann (LNIPE)

82kg GR: Gold – Ankit (CRSU); Silver – Satish Deshwal (SLBSRSU); Bronze – Ankit Boora (CU)

Advertisement

97kg GR: Gold – Yashveer (GJU); Silver – Ganesh Chavan (PAHSU)

Women

Advertisement

50kg: Gold – Hanny Kumari (PU); Silver – Anju (LPU); Bronze – Savita Malik (PUP)

53kg: Gold – Nancy (CKU); Silver – Kirti (LPU); Bronze – Sheetal (CBLU)

Advertisement

55kg: Gold – Nikkl (PDDUSU); Silver – Ashlesha Trimbak (PAHSU); Bronze – Swati (GKU)

59kg: Gold – Manju (DU); Silver – Nitika (CU); Bronze – Deepti (PU)

Advertisement

62kg: Gold – Pragati Gaikwad (BVUM); Silver – Nikita (DU); Bronze – Vaishnavi Patil (UOM)

72kg: Gold – Manju (CU); Silver – Varsha (CDLU); Bronze – Tanu Sharma (PU)