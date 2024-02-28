English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

KIUG: Pole vaulter Gowtham, javelin thrower Jyoti, runner Amandeep break Games records

With two more days of competition left, Chandigarh University continues to lead the medals tally with 24 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze.

Republic Sports Desk
KIUG Update
KIUG Update | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Pole Vaulter M Gowtham of University of Madras, javelin thrower Jyoti of Chaudhary Devi Lal University and middle-distance runner Amandeep Kaur of Panjab University set new Games records to light up the last day of athletics action in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi at the Indira Gandhi stadium here on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Aizawl, Mizoram, Ashif PA scored the winner in the 85th minute to help University of Calicut beat University of Kerala 2-1 to win the men’s football gold. Ananthu had put the winners ahead in the second minute but Jijo Jaison restored parity 20 minutes later, following which both teams played cautious football till Ashif broke the deadlock.

Annamalai University clinched the women’s team gold, beating Guru Nanak Dev University in tie-break 3-2 after both the teams were locked at 0-0 at full time at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

With two more days of competition left, Chandigarh University continues to lead the medals tally with 24 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze at the time of writing. Lovely Professional University are second with 13 gold, 12 silver and 3 bronze while Guru Nanak Dev University moved up to third spot with 10 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze.

 But it was the track and field athletes from other universities that stole the show on Tuesday.

University of Madras’ Gowtham cleared the distance of 5m to erase the previous mark of 4.90m set by Sidharth AK of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam to take home the men’s pole vault gold medal. Bharathiar University’s Balan S (4.60m) and Maharshi Dayanand University’s Uttam (4.50m) took home the silver and bronze respectively.

His performance today also equalled his All India University record which he set in Madras earlier this year.

On the other side of the Indira Gandhi stadium, Jyoti was under pressure as Chandigarh University’s Deepika had improved on the earlier Games record of 50.14m set by Harita of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in the last edition with a throw of 52.68m.

But the Haryana athlete, who had won the gold medal in the National Open Athletics meet in Bengaluru in October last year, responded with a throw of 53.16m in her fourth attempt to clinch the women’s javelin throw gold. Sapna of Chaudhary Devi Lal University bagged the bronze with a throw of 46.44m.

In the women’s 800m event, Amandeep was five seconds faster than her nearest competitor as she stopped the clock at 2:11.27s to clinch the gold medal with a new Games record. The earlier mark was held by Harmilan Kaur Bains who had clocked a time of 2:06.40s in the first edition of KIUG in Odisha.

Lavanya of University of Madras (2:11.23s) and Deepashree of Mangalore University (2:12.06) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

 Results

 ATHLETICS

Men

200m: Gold – Abhin Devadiga (Jain Uni) 21.88s; Silver – Tushar Kanti Manna (Guru Nanak Dev Uni) 22.06s; Bronze – Atul (Guru Kashi Uni) 22.20s

800m: Gold – Manjeet (Chandigarh Uni) 1:52.26s; Silver – Gaurav Yadav (Uni of Madras) 1:53.21s; Bronze – Prathamesh Deore (Kaviyatri Bahinabai Uni) 1:53.65s

Pole Vault: Gold – M Gowtham (Uni of Madras) 5m; Silver – Balan S (Bharathiar Uni) 4.60m; Bronze – Uttam (Maharshi Dayanand Uni)

 Women

200m: Gold – Kusum Thakur (Himachal Pradesh Uni) 24.74s; Silver – Sudeshna Shivankar (Shivaji Uni) 24.76s; Bronze – Neha Yadav (Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Uni) 24.80s

800m: Gold – Amandeep Kaur (Panjab Uni) 2:06.27s; Silver – Lavanya (Uni of Madras) 2:11.23; Bronze – Deepashree (Mangalore Uni) 2:12.06s

Javelin throw: Gold – Jyoti (Chaudhary Devi Lal Uni) 53.16m; Silver – Deepika (Chandigarh Uni) 52.68m; Bronze – Sapna (Chaudhary Devi Lal) 46.44m

Shot Put: Gold – Jasmine Kaur (Lovely Professional Uni) 14.67m; Silver – Vidhi (Guru Kashi Uni) 14.38m; Bronze – Anjali (Mangalore Uni) 14.31m

 BADMINTON

Men

Bronze medal match: SRM University bt Shri Jagdishprasad JT University 3-2

 Women

Bronze medal match: SRM University bt Panjab University 2-0

 FENCING

Men

Foil Team: Gold – Chandigarh University; Silver – Lovely Professional University; Bronze – Guru Nanak Dev University, Panjab University

 Women

Sabre Team: Gold – Guru Nanak Dev University; Silver – Lovely Professional University; Bronze – Guru Kashi University, Panjab University

 Eppe Team: Gold – Maharshi Dayanand University; Silver – Panjab University; Bronze – Guru Nanak Dev University, Manipur University

 FOOTBALL (Final)

Men

Gold medal match – University of Calicut bt University of Kerala 2-1

Bronze medal – Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Punjabi University

 Women

Gold medal match – Annamalai University bt Guru Nanak Dev University 0-0 (3-2 SO)

Bronze medal – University of Madras, Guru Jambheshwar University

 SHOOTING

 Women:

Skeet: Gold – Lakshmi LV (Manav Rachna); Silver – Kajal Bhagel (Guru Nanak Dev Uni)

 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Gold – Arshdeep Kaur/Surinder Singh (Punjabi Uni); Silver – Anjali/Deepak Nagal (Kurukshetra Uni); Bronze – Shikha Narwal/Sumit (Maharshi Dayanand Uni

Published February 27th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

