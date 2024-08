Published 19:50 IST, August 17th 2024

Kothari, Sitwala knocked out in quarterfinals, Advani wins both matches in Snooker C’ship

National champions Sourav Kothari (snooker) and Dhruv Sitwala (billiards) crashed out in the quarterfinal while Pankaj Advani won both his matches in the Western India Billiards and Snooker here on Saturday.