Published 19:14 IST, August 17th 2024
KSCA T20: Bhuvan Raju’s Six-Fest Guides Bengaluru Blasters to Thrilling Victory Over Mysore
Bhuvan Raju’s explosive half-century powered the Bengaluru Blasters to a thrilling victory over the Mysore Warriors, securing their second consecutive win.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bhuvan Raju’s Six-Fest Guides Bengaluru Blasters to Thrilling Victory Over Mysore | Image: Special Arrangement
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:14 IST, August 17th 2024