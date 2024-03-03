Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 20:06 IST
Lahiri finishes T-6 in Jeddah
India's Anirban Lahiri finished tied-sixth in the third event of the LIV Golf League with a final round of 5-under 65 at the Par-70 Royal Greens in Jeddah.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
India's Anirban Lahiri finished tied-sixth in the third event of the LIV Golf League with a final round of 5-under 65 at the Par-70 Royal Greens in Jeddah.
After rounds of 68-67, the 36-year-old Lahiri shot 65 in the third round to total 10-under.
Advertisement
It was his best finish on the LIV Series, having signed off at T-44 and T-21 in the first two events.
Joaquin Niemann, winner of the first event this season, also won the third as he shot 63-64-66 to total 17-under.
Advertisement
Veteran South African Louis Oosthuizen (64-66-67) was tied second with compatriot Charl Schwartzel (63-66-68) at 13-under.
Bryson De. Chambeau (62) was fourth at 12-under, while Jon Rahm (68) was fifth at 11-under.
Advertisement
Lahiri was tied sixth with five others including Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch, Adrian Meronk and Jason Kokrak.
Advertisement
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 20:06 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
First Lady Jill Biden Attacks Donald TrumpVideos11 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif Gets Elected As Pakistan PM,Videos14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.