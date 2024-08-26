sb.scorecardresearch
  • Lake Mary, Florida, rallies to beat Taiwan 2-1 in 8 innings to win Little League World Series title

Published 14:26 IST, August 26th 2024

Lake Mary, Florida, rallies to beat Taiwan 2-1 in 8 innings to win Little League World Series title

Lathan Norton scored from second base on an overthrow at first as Lake Mary, Florida, rallied Sunday to beat Taiwan 2-1 in eight innings and claim the Little League World Series championship.

Baseball Little League Classic.
Baseball Little League Classic. | Image: AP
