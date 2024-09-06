sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Lamar Jackson desperately rallies Ravens, falls 27-20 to Chiefs for 5th loss in 6 meetings

Published 14:37 IST, September 6th 2024

Lamar Jackson desperately rallies Ravens, falls 27-20 to Chiefs for 5th loss in 6 meetings

Lamar Jackson insisted the Baltimore Ravens were not seeking revenge after the Kansas City Chiefs beat them in the AFC championship game seven months ago, denying him the opportunity to play for his first Super Bowl title.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke and head coach Raheem Morris meet on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:37 IST, September 6th 2024