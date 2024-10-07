Published 16:03 IST, October 7th 2024
Gulveer Singh finds place in eight-member senior squad for Asian Cross Country in Hong Kong
Asian Games medallist long distance runner Gulveer Singh was on Monday named in the eight-member Indian senior team that will take part in the Asian Cross Country championships to be held on October 20 in Hong Kong.
Indian Athlete Gulveer Singh | Image: SAI
