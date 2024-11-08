Published 22:35 IST, November 8th 2024
Left-hander T.J. McFarland remains with Athletics, agrees to 1-year contract
Left-hander T.J. McFarland is remaining with the Athletics, agreeing Thursday to a one-year contract.McFarland was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 26 and had a 3.81 ERA in 79 games, the high among big league pitchers and his career best. He allowed 22.7% of inherited runners to score.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
T.J. McFarland | Image: AP
Left-hander T.J. McFarland is remaining with the Athletics, agreeing Thursday to a one-year contract.
McFarland was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 26 and had a 3.81 ERA in 79 games, the high among big league pitchers and his career best. He allowed 22.7% of inherited runners to score.
The 35-year-old is a 12-year big league veteran, going 26-20 with a 4.10 ERA over 433 games for Baltimore (2013-16), Arizona (2017-19), Oakland (2020, '24), St. Louis (2021-22) and the New York Mets (2023).
