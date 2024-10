Published 21:57 IST, October 2nd 2024

Liberty top Aces 88-84 to take a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals and put the champs on the brink

Sabrina Ionescu scored 24 points and the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-84 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series.