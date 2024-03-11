×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Lifter Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of 2024 Olympics

The 29-year-old Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu representing India in weightlifting | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal to train in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games was on Monday cleared by the government.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist will acclimatise to the weather and prepare for the quadrennial showpiece during her month-long stint in La Ferte-Milon in Paris, according to a statement by the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell.

The 29-year-old Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist.

The government will bear the cost for air tickets, visa fees, accommodation, food, training, local transport and medical insurance among other expenditures under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The Mission Olympic Cell also cleared the proposals of equestrian exponent Anush Agarwalla to compete in eight competitions and buy equipment for his horses.

"TOPS will cover his and his coach's accommodation costs, entry fees, two horse feed costs, coach fees, and horse grooms costs among other expenditures." Judoka Asmita Dey and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema's request for financial assistance were also cleared.

"MOC also approved judoka Asmita Dey's proposal for financial assistance to participate in Grand Prix, Austria and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema's request for financial assistance towards participation in ISAS Dortmund competition," said the statement.

The request for financial assistance by ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal for participation in two international competitions along with expenditure for his support staff was also approved by MOC.

"The other proposals approved by MOC during the meeting were financial assistance towards hiring of video analyst for badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, extension of contract for weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga's physiotherapist and financial assistance towards buying equipment for track athlete Amoj Jacob," the statement added. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

