Updated October 6th, 2023 at 07:24 IST

London Calling: Bills head to England for a ‘home’ game against the well-rested Jaguars

Josh Allen was searching for any British phrases he might know in preparing for his first trip to England, when the Buffalo Bills quarterback smiled and said: “Mind the gap.”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (Image: AP) | Image:self
Josh Allen was searching for any British phrases he might know in preparing for his first trip to England, when the Buffalo Bills quarterback smiled and said: “Mind the gap.”

Not bad for someone from Central California in referencing how London Underground commuters are cautioned to not trip over the space between the platform and car when entering or exiting at each Tube stop.

It serves as a useful reminder to the Bills (3-1) as a whole in being mostly unfamiliar with traveling to England and yet designated the “home” team for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The gap for the Bills in making the trip across the Atlantic is a large one in comparison to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are 5-5 since making London their home for a once-a-season game (excluding 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) since 2013. And on Sunday, they’ll become the NFL’s first team to play consecutive games outside the United States, following a 23-7 win over Atlanta at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“I guess the advantage goes to them,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said in noting how the Jaguars have previously played at Tottenham and enjoy the benefit of being acclimated to the time change with Buffalo not arriving in London until Friday morning.

Allen acknowledged it doesn’t feel like a home game and isn’t sure how the Bills will be received even though his No. 17 jersey is among the top-sellers in the United Kingdom.

“I’m not sure if I’m liked, loved or hated there,” Allen said. “I guess we’ll find out on Sunday.”

Buffalo might be on a roll in having blown out its past three opponents by a combined margin of 123-33. And yet the uniqueness of the setting is reason for pause even for a team accustomed to scheduling quirks. In November, a major snowstorm forced the Bills to relocate to Detroit to play a “home” game in a win over Cleveland last season.

In acknowledging the Jaguars having an edge, quarterback Trevor Lawrence said the key is taking advantage of it.

A year after enjoying a breakthrough by winning just their second AFC South title since the divisions were realigned in 2002, and first since 2017, the Jaguars are off to an inconsistent start.

Jacksonville followed a season-opening win against Indianapolis with a pair of duds in losses to Kansas City and Houston.

The outing on Sunday represents another shot on the big stage against an AFC power, after Lawrence acknowledged the Jaguars “laid an egg offensively” in a 17-9 loss to the Chiefs.

“This is a big game, an AFC matchup, a team that’s been playing really good football right now who’s been one of the top teams in the AFC for the past few years,” Lawrence said.

“It’s a challenge for us,” coach Doug Pederson said of the Bills. “It’s something we can maybe learn from that Chiefs game with preparation and hard work and all of that.”

And a little extra rest.

Published October 6th, 2023 at 07:24 IST

