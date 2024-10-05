Published 17:25 IST, October 5th 2024
Losing father during lockdown, now being supported by mother, Rookie Madan gears up for Kho Kho WC
Madan who hails from New Delhi and made his India debut in March 2023 is all excited to represent the country at the biggest stage.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Losing father during lockdown, now being supported by mother, youngster Madan gears up for Kho Kho World Cup | Image: special arrangement
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:25 IST, October 5th 2024