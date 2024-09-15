sb.scorecardresearch
  • LPGA commissioner takes the blame for Solheim Cup transportation issues

Published 16:24 IST, September 15th 2024

LPGA commissioner takes the blame for Solheim Cup transportation issues

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan took responsibility Saturday for the tour's failure to get fans to the Solheim Cup in time to see the opening tee shots a day earlier but did not offer a full explanation of the debacle that has led to speculation about her future.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin
American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin | Image: AP
