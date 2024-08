Published 14:54 IST, August 18th 2024

Machado, Cease help the Padres rebound against the Rockies for an 8-3 victory

Manny Machado had four hits to help spark San Diego’s offense, Dylan Cease took a one-hitter into the sixth inning and the Padres rebounded from a loss to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Saturday night.