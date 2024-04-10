×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Maharashtra dominate National Masters Table Tennis Championships

Maharashtra dominated the National Masters Table Tennis Championships bagging 46 medals, including 11 gold and 10 silver with its paddlers making a clean sweep in the men’s 50-plus category.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India beat Chile
Table Tennis | Image:X.COM
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Maharashtra dominated the National Masters Table Tennis Championships bagging 46 medals, including 11 gold and 10 silver with its paddlers making a clean sweep in the men’s 50-plus category.

Manish Rawat secured the gold in the men’s 50-plus category while Malaykumar Thakkar and Prasad Naik clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively as the Maharashtra trio claimed all three podium spots.

Advertisement

Maharashtra’s Sunil Babras, one of the country’s star players of yesteryears, retained the gold medal in the men’s 60-plus category, while Prakash Kelkar secured the silver in men’s singles 65-plus category.

Ulhas Shirke clinched gold in the men’s singles 70-plus category.

Advertisement

In the women’s category, Moonmoon Mukherjee won gold in the 50-plus category while Sushama Mogare bagged the bronze.

Suhasini Bakre settled for silver in the 65-plus category.

Advertisement

In the team event, Maharashtra’s Satish Kulkarni, Shivanana Kundaje, Suhas Dandekar and Balkrishan Katdare won gold in the men’s 70-plus event, while in the men’s 75-plus team event, the state won the silver medal.

In women’s 65-plus team event, Maharashtra’s Rajeshwari Mhetre, Ujjwala Bhanudas Sutar and Rohini Sahasrabuddhe struck gold, while both the 40-plus and 50-plus women teams had to settle for bronze.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes' PERFECT response

3 minutes ago
Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Anandi nab sailing bronze

4 minutes ago
Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

6 minutes ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

8 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

9 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

12 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

14 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

15 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

15 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

17 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

18 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

19 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

21 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

21 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

22 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

23 minutes ago
student

news

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo