  • Maple Leafs defeat Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 but lose Matthew Knies in the process

Published 23:28 IST, November 21st 2024

Maple Leafs defeat Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 but lose Matthew Knies in the process

Fraser Minten scored his first NHL goal as the injury-ravaged Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Wednesday night.William Nylander scored his 13th of the season at 3:01 of the third on the power play.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Maple Leafs defeat Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 | Image: AP
23:28 IST, November 21st 2024