Updated September 7th, 2023 at 12:12 IST

Marlins’ postseason hopes take a hit as Sandy Alcantara & Jorge Soler land on injured list

The Marlins placed reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and star slugger Jorge Soler on the injured list Wednesday, dealing a blow to Miami’s postseason hopes.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sandy Alcantara & Jorge Soler
Jorge Soler celebrates after hitting a ground rule double during an MLB game; Image: AP | Image:self
Alcantara is sidelined because of a right forearm strain, while Soler will miss time because of a right oblique strain.

“This is something that broke my heart, but it is what it is,” Alcantara said before Miami’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. “You want to be healthy all your career, but one day you’re going to fall down.”

Alcantara said he first experienced discomfort during his last outing against Washington on Sunday. The right-hander completed eight innings in the 6-4 win.

“I didn’t feel anything bad, but I talked to my trainer about it,” Alcantara said. “Knowing of the hard work that I put on my body, I just have to take it.”

Alcantara missed a start this season because of biceps tendonitis, but has been one of the most durable pitchers in the major leagues the last five seasons.

The 27-year-old Alcántara topped the majors in innings and complete games last season and became Miami’s first Cy Young Award winner. Although he struggled during the first half and is 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA this season, Alcantara again leads the majors in complete games with three and is second in innings (184).

Soler leads the club in homers with 35 and earned his first All-Star selection this season. The native of Cuba missed five games because of right hip tightness before returning Tuesday.

“It is not ideal at this time of year, but these things happen in the game,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “It gives another guy an opportunity to step up because we’re right in the middle of this thing.”

The Marlins began Wednesday a half-game behind Cincinnati in the race for the NL’s third wild-card spot. Miami has not reached the playoffs in a 162-game season since the 2003 club’s run to the World Series title.

Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera and outfielder Dane Myers were recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to take Alcantara’s and Soler’s spots on the roster.

