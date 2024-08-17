sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Matsuyama, McCarthy tied for lead in opening PGA Tour playoff event

Published 14:09 IST, August 17th 2024

Matsuyama, McCarthy tied for lead in opening PGA Tour playoff event

Hideki Matsuyama and Denny McCarthy combined to make nearly 300 feet of putts Friday, so it was no surprise to see them sharing the lead going into the steamy weekend of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Matsuyama’s caddie returns home to Japan after passport stolen after Olympics
Matsuyama’s caddie returns home to Japan after passport stolen after Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

14:09 IST, August 17th 2024